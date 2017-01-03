Bellefonte routs DuBois in boys’ basketball

Three Bellefonte players scored in double figures in the Red Raiders’ 59-37 win over DuBois on Tuesday night.
Caleb Rockey had a team-high 16 points, and Nate Tice and Ben McCartney each had 12 for the Red Raiders, who outscored DuBois 35-11 in the second half.
“I thought it was an outstanding team effort,” Bellefonte coach Kris Glunt said. “It was a step in the right direction.”
Rockey had seven points in the fourth quarter, helping Bellefonte close the game on a 20-4 run.
The Red Raiders (3-5) host Tyrone on Friday.
