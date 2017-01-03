High School Sports

January 3, 2017 11:36 PM

St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy edges Philipsburg-Osceola in boys’ basketball

From CDT staff reports

BOALSBURG

Ethan Khoza had 17 points and RJ Marsh added 14 to help St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy edge Philipsburg-Osceola 54-50 on Tuesday night.

The Wolves came out on top after going into the fourth quarter tied 36-36.

Josiah Davis paced P-O with 15 points.

