St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy edges Philipsburg-Osceola in boys’ basketball

Ethan Khoza had 17 points and RJ Marsh added 14 to help St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy edge Philipsburg-Osceola 54-50 on Tuesday night.
The Wolves came out on top after going into the fourth quarter tied 36-36.
Josiah Davis paced P-O with 15 points.
January 3, 2017 11:36 PM
