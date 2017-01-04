Bald Eagle Area falls at buzzer in boys’ basketball to Mount Union

Despite rallying from a double-digit deficit to take the lead in the final minute, Bald Eagle Area couldn’t hang on, falling 62-60 to Mount Union on Wednesday.
BEA, which trailed by 12 in the first quarter, had a 60-58 lead in the final minute before the Trojans tied the game. The Eagles then played a box-and-one defense on Duante Martin and forced another player to shoot and miss, but Martin snared the rebound for the putback just before the final buzzer for the game-winner.
Mykell Smith’s 23 led the Trojans (3-3), including three 3-pointers in the first quarter to help build the early lead.
“We went to a man-to-man defense and did a better job of defense on the perimeter,” BEA coach Bill Butterworth said. “... We had the box-and-one and we got the guy we wanted to take the shot, but we didn’t box out Martin.”
Jaden and Jordan Jones netted 17 and 13 points, respectively, for the Eagles (1-7) and Parker Hilderbrand added a dozen points.
