State College cruises to win boys’ swimming win over Mifflin County

Benjamin Gingher and Luke Hurley each won two events to lead State College to a 125-43 win over Mifflin County on Tuesday.
Gingher finished first in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 23.21 seconds and took first in the 100 backstroke with a time of 57.96. He also contributed to the 200 medley relay team’s win in 1:43.53.
Hurley won the 200 individual medley (2:09.11) and 100 breaststroke (1:07.18).
Other first-place finishers for the Little Lions (5-0) included: Jordan Hillsley (200 freestyle), Matt Morris (100 butterfly), Noah Witt (100 freestyle) and Mikey Challis (500 freestyle).
Comments