January 4, 2017 11:31 PM

Penns Valley boys’ basketball tops St. Joseph’s

From CDT staff reports

BOALSBURG

Penns Valley started fast and held off St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy for a 50-45 win on Wednesday night.

Luke Snyder scored a game-high 15 points for the Rams, who led 12-3 after the first quarter. Keith Butts added 10 points for Penns Valley.

The Wolves stayed in the game by going 9 for 16 from 3-point range. R.J. Marsh went 4 for 6 from beyond the arc and finished with 12 points while teammate Christian Chirieleison went 3 for 3 from long range for all nine of his points.

Penns Valley hosts Huntingdon on Friday, and St. Joseph’s plays at Grace Prep on Friday.

