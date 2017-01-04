Penns Valley boys’ basketball tops St. Joseph’s

Penns Valley started fast and held off St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy for a 50-45 win on Wednesday night.
Luke Snyder scored a game-high 15 points for the Rams, who led 12-3 after the first quarter. Keith Butts added 10 points for Penns Valley.
The Wolves stayed in the game by going 9 for 16 from 3-point range. R.J. Marsh went 4 for 6 from beyond the arc and finished with 12 points while teammate Christian Chirieleison went 3 for 3 from long range for all nine of his points.
Penns Valley hosts Huntingdon on Friday, and St. Joseph’s plays at Grace Prep on Friday.
