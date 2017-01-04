State College girls’ swimming tops Mifflin County

State College remained unbeaten with a 119-49 win over Mifflin County on Tuesday.
Lilly Riddle contributed to a pair of relay wins in addition to finishing first in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 1 minute, 8.80 seconds. Riddle was on winning 200 medley relay (2:04.90) and 200 freestyle relay (1:49.21) teams for State College (5-0).
Simone Jacklin (200 freestyle), Thalia Stout (50 freestyle), Ruth Dangelo (100 freestyle), Madeline Lewis (500 freestyle), Catherine Caswell (100 backstroke) and Kate Flynn (100 breaststroke) were the Lady Little Lions’ other first-place finishers.
