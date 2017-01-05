State College wrestling tops Carlisle

Drew Linnes provided the highlight in the State College wrestling team’s 39-30 win over Carlisle on Thursday night.
Linnes pinned Osvaldo Alvarez in 49 seconds in the 285-pound match. Ian Barr and Clayton Leidy also recorded wins by fall for the Little Lions.
Barr pinned Carlisle’s Andrew Black in 1:04, and Leidy pinned Seth Bloomquist in 5:27.
For State College, Jacob Pammer won the 120-pound bout 11-3, Ari Gluckman earned a 6-4 decision at 126, Brett Fields picked up an 18-3 win at 170 and Pete Haffner beat his opponent 12-3.
The Little Lions improved their record to 3-3 this season and take on Central Dauphin on the road Saturday.
