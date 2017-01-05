Philipsburg-Osceola wrestling falls to Brookville

Philipsburg-Osceola suffered a 47-29 loss to Brookville on Thursday night.
Philipsburg-Osceola’s Chase Chapman, Ian Klinger and Brad Dunkel each pinned their opponents.
Matt Shimmel, Levi Hughes and Micah Sidorick also earned wins for the Mounties.
January 5, 2017 11:38 PM
