High School Sports

January 5, 2017 11:38 PM

Philipsburg-Osceola wrestling falls to Brookville

From CDT staff reports

BROOKVILLE

Philipsburg-Osceola suffered a 47-29 loss to Brookville on Thursday night.

Philipsburg-Osceola’s Chase Chapman, Ian Klinger and Brad Dunkel each pinned their opponents.

Matt Shimmel, Levi Hughes and Micah Sidorick also earned wins for the Mounties.

High School Sports

