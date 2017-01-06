Penns Valley girls’ basketball rallies past Huntingdon

Penns Valley used a dominating third quarter to turn a five-point halftime deficit into a 49-31 win over Huntingdon on Friday night.
The Lady Rams (6-4), who have played six straight games on the road, trailed 19-14 at the break before racing past the Bearcats 17-2 in the third quarter.
“We came out and pressed in the third and fourth quarters, got some steals and converted those,” coach Karen McCaffrey said. “Maci (Ilgen) was all over the floor tonight. She had a great game.”
Ilgen posted 17 points, 11 rebounds and five steals to pace the Lady Rams. Isabella Culver added nine points, six rebounds and a pair of steals off the bench. Jordan Andrus collected five rebounds, four steals and four assists.
