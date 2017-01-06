St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy cruises past Grace Prep girls’ basketball

Thanks to a 20-point first quarter, the St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy girls’ basketball team cruised to a 46-18 win over Grace Prep on Friday night.
Janina Romero led the Lady Wolves offensively with a game-high 19 points. Aubrey Weiss chipped in 10 points for St. Joseph’s.
The Lady Wolves kept the Lady Storm off the scoreboard in the third quarter.
“I thought it was a good game for us,” Lady Wolves coach Katie Sosnoskie said. “We are just getting better.”
Becca Seibel had 10 of Grace Prep’s points.
