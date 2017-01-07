Gage McClenahan’s 5 pin day leads BEA wrestling in BEA Duals

Gage McClenahan had a big day for the Bald Eagle Area wrestling team as it hosted its BEA Duals on Saturday.
McClenahan, who wrestled at either 145 or 152 pounds, was one of three wrestlers who were a perfect 5-0 on the day. Garrett Giedroc (106) and Aleck Nyman (113) were the other undefeated wrestlers.
McClenahan never made it out of the first period in his matches. In total, he wrestled just shy of five minutes with five pins. Two of his wins came in 26 and 46 seconds.
The Eagles went 4-1 on the day with wins over Jersey Shore (37-34), Hollidaysburg (48-33), Fauquier (Va.) (45-24) and Warwick (42-30). Their loss came to Altoona (38-34).
“Overall, it was an exciting day,” BEA coach Ron Guenot said. “It was nice to wrestle a couple of teams we don’t get to see. It was a neat atmosphere. It was a good effort from the kids after the loss to Bellefonte (Thursday). It was nice to rebound with a 4-1 day.”
Comments