Penns Valley wrestling has good showing at Anthracite Duals

Penns Valley saw three wrestlers have perfect days and four others drop just one match during the Anthracite Duals on Saturday at Panther Valley High School.
Jared Hurd (145 pounds), Andrew Sharer (160) and Abraham Allebach (170) didn’t have a blemish on their records.
Baylor Shunk (106), Darren Yearick (120), Carter Felker (138) and Clayton Royer (126) all dropped just one match.
The Rams (6-2) finished 4-1 with wins over Tri-Valley (42-30), Kutztown (65-14), Lehighton (63-15) and Milton (45-28). Their lone loss came to Wilson (38-28) to open the day.
