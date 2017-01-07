St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy wrestling earns 2 champions

St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy hit the road with five wrestlers for the Shadyside High School Last Man Standing Tournament on Saturday.
The Wolves came home with two champions in Ethan Kauffman (106 pounds) and Caleb Dowling (132).
Kauffman needed just two matches to be crowned. He had a pin in 1:16 and a 5-1 decision. Dowling went 5-0 with two technical falls, a pin and a two decisions. He also topped two wrestlers who claimed their 100th career wins during the tournament.
They also got second-place finishes from Evan Courts (138) and Trey Millward (145) and a fourth-place finish from Julian Simmons (126).
Comments