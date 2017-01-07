High School Sports

January 7, 2017 10:28 PM

Brandon Clark, relay team pace State College boys’ indoor track and field team

From CDT staff reports

UNIVERSITY PARK

Brandon Clark and the 4x800-meter relay team each had runner-up results Saturday for State College at the Kevin Dare Memorial High School Invitational at Penn State’s Ashenfelter Track at the Multisport Facility.

Clark turned in a top leap of 45 feet, 2 inches in the triple jump, a mere quarter-inch behind winner Dayo Abeeb of Strath Haven. Teammate Stan Hamilton took sixth at the meet that drew 1,200 athletes from 37 teams.

The 3,200 relay team also had a runner-up finish with a fast time of 8 minutes, 43.39 seconds, though nearly 22 seconds behind winner North Penn.

Luke Knipe added a third-place effort in the pole vault, clearing 13 feet.

Also, Chase Longenecker took sixth in the 60-meter hurdles, Owen Isham was seventh in the 3,000 and Jacob Hefkin was eighth in the long jump.

