Jordi Rohrbach, Taylor Givens lead way for State College girls’ indoor track and field

Jordi Rohrbach and Taylor Givens each had third-place finishes for State College on Saturday at the Kevin Dare Memorial High School Invitational at Penn State’s Ashenfelter Track at the Multisport Facility.
Givens was third in the long jump with a top effort of 17 feet, 3 inches. Rohrbach was third in the 800-meter run in 2 minutes, 21.86 seconds in a meet that drew 37 teams and 1,200 athletes from eight states and Washington.
Rohrbach joined Esther Seeland, Sophie Bollinger and Zoe Wicks to take fourth in the 4x400 relay.
Jordan Bair added a seventh-place finish in the shot put and Catherine Curtin was fifth in the mile. Curtin ran in the 4x800 relay to place sixth with Elly Hauschalter, Emma Simon and Julia Neely.
