January 7, 2017 10:31 PM

Hot start sends St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy girls’ basketball over Harrisburg Academy

From CDT staff reports

BOALSBURG

With a huge first quarter, St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy put away Harrisburg Academy 40-27 Saturday.

The Lady Wolves raced to a 19-6 lead in the opening eight minutes, and after the margin was cut to six by halftime, St. Joe’s raced ahead agin with a 13-1 run in the third quarter.

“We were focused and ready to play,” coach Katie Sosnoskie said. “We were coming off a good win against Grace Prep (Friday). They were aggressive and they were excited to play a home game.”

Janina Romero led St. Joe’s (3-5) with 21 points, while Tachae Range’s 14 points paced Harrisburg.

