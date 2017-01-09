Grace Prep boys’ basketball downs Great Commission

Despite trailing at halftime, Grace Prep boys’ basketball dominated the final two quarters and defeated Great Commission 51-37 on Monday night.
Jake Stormer led the way for the Storm, converting seven field goals and hitting a free throw to total 17 points. Jared Stormer and Carl Oelhaf chipped in 10 points, as well.
Great Commission’s Aaron Benson was the game’s top scorer, dropping 23 points with the help of three 3-pointers.
Still, the Storm outscored Great Commission 33-16 in the second half en route to yet another win.
Grace Prep (6-2) travels to face Cambria County Christian School on Thursday.
