High School Sports

January 10, 2017 12:53 PM

Tuesday’s high school sports schedule postponed

From CDT staff reports

Tuesday’s high school games have been postponed due to the weather.

State College’s swimming meet at Cumberland Valley and the State College girls’ basketball team’s home game against Central Dauphin have both been moved to Wednesday.

The Penns Valley girls’ basketball game against Clearfield has been rescheduled for Jan. 25, the Penns Valley wrestling match at Bellefonte will be Jan. 26 and the Bald Eagle Area girls’ basketball game at Tyrone will be played Feb. 10.

State College boys’ basketball at Central Dauphin, Bellefonte girls’ basketball at Central and Huntingdon girls’ basketball at Philipsburg-Osceola have yet to be rescheduled.

Mitchell Port’s induction into the Red Raider Wrestling Hall of Fame has been moved to Jan. 17 when Bellefonte hosts Clearfield.

Related content

High School Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

State College's Noah Woods talks about being named All-State in football

View more video

Sports Videos