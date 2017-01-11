State College swimming splits with Cumberland Valley

State College and Cumberland Valley split their dual swimming and diving meet Wednesday, as the Little Lions won 132-53 and the Lady Little Lions fell 113-73.
The State College boys’ team improved to 6-0, while the girls’ squad dropped to 5-1.
For the boys, State College came out on top in 11 of 12 events, including all three relays. The 200 medley relay team of Noah Witt, Matt Morris, Matt Brownstead and Jordan Hillsley posted a 1:39.49; the 200 freestyle relay team of Morris, Brownstead, Tobias Van Dyke and Mikey Challis had a 1:28.61; and the 400 freestyle relay squad of Hillsley, Challis, Van Dyke and Luke Hurley won with a 3:19.77.
Members of the winning relays were victorious elsewhere, too. Van Dyke won the 200 IM (1:57.49) and the 500 freestyle (4:37.58), Brownstead took first in the 50 freestyle (21.50) and 100 freestyle (49.09), and Hillsley outpaced everyone in the 100 butterfly (53.78).
Rounding out the Little Lions’ wins, Foster Heasley topped the competition in the 100 breaststroke (1:01.13), Noah Witt won the 100 backstroke (55.41), and Jacob Whipple dominated the 1-meter dive (239.95).
As for the Lady Little Lions, they were victorious in only two of 12 events. Abbey Whipple won the 50 freestyle (25.87), and Tally Brown crushed the 1-meter dive (220.55).
Grace and Ruth Dangelo performed well for State College, too. Grace Dangelo placed second in the 200 IM and 100 butterfly, Ruth Dangelo was runner-up in the 100 backstroke, and both were part of the second-place 200 medley relay.
