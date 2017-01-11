State College wrestling falls to Altoona

Hampered by three forfeits, State College lost to Altoona 42-30 on Wednesday night.
Clayton Leidy pinned Brendan McCulley in 1:02 at 106 pounds, Ben Krick followed up with a pin of Branden Thompkins at 113 pounds, and Jacob Pammer kept momentum going by pinning Dylan Benz at 120 pounds.
Despite State College’s early lead, Altoona responded by coming out on top in five straight weight classes.
The Little Lions earned wins as Ian Barr and Cole Urbas had pins at 160 and 182 pounds, respectively. Josh Linnes won by decision over David Hess at 285.
But missing three starters and forfeiting a trio of weight classes hurt State College in the point totals.
Comments