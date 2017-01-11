Multiple high school games rescheduled

Due to inclement weather, much of Wednesday night’s high school sports slate was postponed and has since been rescheduled.
Several games will take place just one day later.
Bellefonte girls’ basketball will travel to face Central on Thursday night, with varsity playing at 7:30 p.m.
Penns Valley boys’ basketball will play at Clearfield at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, while Bald Eagle Area boys’ hoops will host Tyrone at 7:30 p.m. on the same night.
A couple basketball games are slated to move later in the schedule.
State College boys’ basketball will travel to Central Dauphin on Saturday. Instead of a night game, the Little Lions face the Rams at 2:30 p.m.
Philipsburg-Osceola boys’ basketball is pushing its game at Huntingdon back to 7:30 p.m. on Monday.
