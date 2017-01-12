Missing 6 wrestlers doesn’t stop Philipsburg-Osceola from topping Tyrone

If you were to tell a wrestling coach he would be without six starters but would get four forfeits, he might be okay with that.
It was the position Brad Pataky was in Thursday night when Philipsburg-Osceola took on Tyrone.
The Mounties though came out a little flat but were able to earn a 45-24 win over the Golden Eagles.
“Hats off to Tyrone. They came out ready to wrestle,” Pataky said. “We didn’t look too good tonight. Overall, I’m not displeased with our performance but the fact that we didn’t perform up to our potential was pretty clear in some of the matches.”
Tyrone won two of the first three matches of the dual. It opened with a pin from Brandon Ixtepan (132 pounds) in 3:44 and tacked on a 5-1 win from Sage Dixon (152) to lead 9-3.
P-O’s Tristan Beauseigneur earned a 4-0 decision between those Golden Eagles’ wins. Beauseigneur was one of the new faces in the Mounties’ lineup. Pataky was pleased with how his backups did.
“I was happy in the way that they were ready to rise to the occasion when it came time,” he said. “It’s tough when you’re not used to competing all the time and you get thrown out there. It’s tough to handle. They handled themselves really well.”
After the Dixon win, P-O earned three straight pins with two coming from some more newbies. The first and biggest came from Ian Klinger over Derrick Harris in 5:46 at 160 pounds.
Trailing 4-2 to open the second period, Klinger started on bottom. He hit his second reversal of the match to tie it up and earned three near-fall points to take a 7-4 lead. The pair had several really good scrambles that had the packed Mounties’ gym ‘ooing’ and ‘aaing.’ In the third, Klinger continued the dominance to earn the win.
“Every match that Ian wrestles you don’t know what you’re going to get,” Pataky said. “You know you’re going to get some entertainment but you don’t know what you’re going to get. Ian does some certain things that no one else can do. He does things that you can’t teach.”
Klinger’s victory tied the match 9-9. Another pair of new faces in Kyle Taylor and Andrew Holenchik stretched P-O’s lead to 21-9 to end the pin parade.
Taylor earned his first win in 1:39 after racking up a 5-0 lead on Jack Lewis. Holenchik, who Pataky said is a first-year wrestler, earned the fall in 2:40. He led 5-1 to open the second period after showing his rookie level by getting caught with a full nelson in. He quickly reversed Levi Raling and stuck him to the mat.
“Another guy first time out on the mat,” Pataky said of Holenchik. “I was really happy to see him. He is so green and so young. He doesn’t know a whole lot but he continues to learn.”
After five forfeits, one to the Golden Eagles, the Mounties lead went to 45-15.
Tyrone closed the match by winning the final two bouts. Devon Brown earned a pin in 2:28 at 120 pounds and Jamal Hicks had a 5-0 win.
“They’re a team that fights,” Pataky said of Tyrone. “It’s a shame they don’t have a full lineup. If they did have a full lineup, they could be good. Not that they’re not good, they are just lacking bodies and coach Tate is doing a good job there.”
Nate Cobler: 814-231-4609, @ncoblercdt
Comments