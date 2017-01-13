Grace Prep boys’ basketball edges Cambria County Christian

Consistency gave Grace Prep a 52-44 win against Cambria County Christian on Thursday.
Both the Storm and Cambria County were evenly matched, as Grace Prep — who improves to 7-2 on the season — led by just six point at halftime. In the third quarter, Cambria County closed the gap to trail 42-39, but its five-point fourth quarter couldn’t balance a 10-point quarter for Grace Prep.
Alex Elliott, and Jake and Jared Stormer combined for 39 points to lead the Storm (7-2), while Ken Berkebile netted 23 for Cambria County.
