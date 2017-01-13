Wakefield leads Bellefonte to gymnastics victory

Kendra Wakefield won every event and the all-around title as Bellefonte posted a season-high score in a 125.550-105.050 win over DuBois on Thursday.
Wakefield posted the top scores of 8.45 on the vault, 8.05 on the uneven bars and 8.25 on both the balance beam and floor exercise for a 32.60 all-around total.
Brianna Hovies finished second in both the bars and beam with 8.0 and 7.7 scores, respectively, and was second in the all-around at 31.30. Sarah Conner took third in the all-around at 30.30.
Comments