State College falls to Cumberland Valley wrestling

State College fell 53-22 to Cumberland Valley after securing only four wins on Thursday night in Mid Penn Conference wrestling.
Ian Barr and Cole Urbas, at 160 and 182 pounds, respectively, collected the only Little Lion pins. Barr pinned the Eagles’ Cole McCoy in 2:16, while Urbas defeated Quinn Bonney in 1:46.
Pete Haffner earned an 11-2 major decision over Galen Witmer inat 220, while Drew Linnes won by forfeit in at 285 for the Little Lions (4-9), who next visit Chambersburg on Wednesday.
