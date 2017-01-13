Bellefonte topples Jersey Shore in boys’ swimming

Ian Lowery and Brian Feldman were double winners individually, and helped two relay teams to victories, in a 97-46 victory over Jersey Shore at Penn State’s McCoy Natatorium on Thursday.
Lowery took first in the 200-yard individual medley and 100 backstroke, and Feldman touched the wall first in the 100 butterfly and 100 breaststroke. They also helped the 200 medley and 200 freestyle relay teams to victories.
Dmitry Wall also was a part of those relay teams and won the 50 freestyle. Zach Malinach completed the foursomes in those relays for the Red Raiders.
