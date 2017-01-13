Bald Eagle Area uses late run to pin wrestling loss on Central

After falling behind early, the Bald Eagle Area wrestling team rolled off seven straight wins to put away Central 52-21 Thursday night.
The Scarlet Dragons led 21-13 after an Eagle forfeit at 220 pounds, but that was Central’s final win of the night. Kurt Hall started the run with a pin in 3:13 at heavyweight, with more pins following for Alex Wyman (1:18, 113 pounds), Drew Koleno (4:09, 120) and Lucas Holderman (1:06, 126). Garrett Rigg won by decision and two forfeits completed the seven-bout rally.
David Close also won by fall (195) while decisions came from Gage McClenahan and Dylan Bisel.
