High School Sports

January 13, 2017 12:49 AM

Bald Eagle Area uses late run to pin wrestling loss on Central

From CDT staff reports

WINGATE

After falling behind early, the Bald Eagle Area wrestling team rolled off seven straight wins to put away Central 52-21 Thursday night.

The Scarlet Dragons led 21-13 after an Eagle forfeit at 220 pounds, but that was Central’s final win of the night. Kurt Hall started the run with a pin in 3:13 at heavyweight, with more pins following for Alex Wyman (1:18, 113 pounds), Drew Koleno (4:09, 120) and Lucas Holderman (1:06, 126). Garrett Rigg won by decision and two forfeits completed the seven-bout rally.

David Close also won by fall (195) while decisions came from Gage McClenahan and Dylan Bisel.

Related content

High School Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

State College's Noah Woods talks about being named All-State in football

View more video

Sports Videos