Bellefonte girls’ basketball edges Bald Eagle Area

With a healthy distribution of among scorers, Bellefonte girls’ basketball edged Bald Eagle Area 45-42 on Friday night.
Raisa Gregor and Lauren Young scored 11 each for the Lady Red Raiders, as Julia Cingle’s 15 points led the way for the Lady Eagles.
Of seven players that saw time, six on Bellefonte scored. Abbey Bruni had nine points, while Mallorie Smith, Abbie Carr and Maddie Steiner chipped in six, five and three points, respectively.
The Lady Red Raiders built an early lead, outscoring BEA 16-2 in the first quarter and owning a 10-point halftime advantage.
Bellefonte (4-8) travels to Central Mountain on Monday, while BEA (1-9) hosts Penns Valley on Wednesday.
