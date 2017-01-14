Bellefonte wrestling finishes 3rd at Virginia Duals

The Virginia Duals is a nationally known tournament for some of the best high schools in the nation.
Saturday’s event marked the 37th year of the tournament.
Bellefonte returned to the event after finishing second last year. This year, the Red Raiders didn’t have the same result.
They finished third after beating Haddonfield Memorial (N.J.) 34-28 in the American High School Division.
“After we lost a tough one there in the semis, we challenged our guys,” coach Mike Maney said. “We saw a lot of good things. Plenty of things to take back with us to get ready for the rest of the season.”
Grassfield (Va.) beat Camden Catholic (N.J.) 39-33 for the team title.
Earlier in the day, Bellefonte (14-1) fell to Camden Catholic (N.J.) 34-24 in the semifinals to drop into the consolation bracket. It then routed Kellam (Va.) 48-19 to reach the third-place match.
Brock Port (145) and Chase Gardner (152) were the lone Red Raider wrestlers to go unbeaten in the tournament.
“We try to get Port matched up with every (team’s) best guy,” Maney said. “Sometimes it works out sometimes it doesn’t. Both guys, we’ve come to rely on. We expect those guys to go out and perform well. In this tournament, where the weights started, a lot of times they were momentum stoppers or got the momentum going.
Alex Coppolo (106), Cole Stewart (113), Mason Cooper (170), James Boland (182) and Brien McChesney (195) all were 4-1.
The Red Raiders began the tournament on Friday in dominant fashion scoring a perfect 84-0 win over Warwick. They then cruised past Brookville (Va.) 57-13 to reach the semifinals.
