Penns Valley wrestling leads contingent of Centre County teams at Juniata Duals

Centre County had a trio of teams competing at the Juniata Duals on Saturday.
Penns Valley was the highest finisher in third. It topped Selinsgrove 40-34 for bronze.
The Rams (10-3) were 4-1 with their other wins coming over Ligonier Valley (60-7), Trinity (51-12) and Susquehanna Township 53-21. Their loss came to Saucon Valley 60-18 in the semifinals.
Baylor Shunk (106) was the lone Penns Valley wrestler to be perfect on the day. Darren Yearick (120), Clayton Royer (126), Jared Hurd (145), Andrew Sharer (152/160), Abraham Allebach (160/170) and Dillon Covalt (220/285) all suffered just one loss on the day.
Philipsburg-Osceola had three wrestlers go undefeated but as a team it was 2-3 and finished seventh.
The Mounties received perfect days from Chase Chapman (106), Ian Klinger (160) and Micah Sidorick (220). They topped St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy, which was competing in its first duals in program history, 51-24. P-O also beat Ligonier Valley 54-26. Its losses were to Juniata (40-39), Pottsville (42-27) and Selinsgrove (45-25).
The Wolves went 0-5 suffering losses to Selinsgrove (51-20), Pottsville (57-24), Juniata (54-21) and Trinity (30-24). They had Jacob Powers (120), Caleb Dowling (132) and Evan Courts (138) each go undefeated and Trey Millward (145) was 4-1.
Comments