January 14, 2017 10:48 PM

Slow start dooms Bellefonte boys’ basketball in loss to Juniata

From CDT staff reports

BELLEFONTE

The Bellefonte boys’ basketball team scored just two points in the second quarter of a 58-48 loss to Juniata on Saturday.

The Red Raiders had just 14 points in the whole first half and trailed by 15 at the break. The Indians didn’t fare well either as they scored just seven points in the second quarter.

Ben McCartney (13) and Noah Nadolsky (10) each scored in double figures for Bellefonte, which also got eight points apiece from Tyler Kreger, Nate Tice and Cade Fortney.

Juniata was led by Ben Lauver’s 19 points.

