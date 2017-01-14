State College indoor track and field fares well at Dickinson Invitational

The State College girls team cruised to the team title as the boys finished third in the 23 team field on Saturday.
The Lady Little Lions finished with 130 points with Cumberland Valley a distant second with 69 points and Caesar Rodney rounded out the top three with 40 points. The Little Lions finished with 59 points behind Cumberland Valley (120.83) and Caesar Rodney (96.33).
The girls received first-place finishes from Catherine Curtin (800 meter), Taylor Givens (triple jump), Jordan Bair (shot put), 4x800 relay team of Curtin, Emma Simon, Zoe Wicks and Kileigh Kane. Cailin Saylor (3200m) and the 4x400 relay team of Elly Haushalter, Sophie Bollinger, Wicks and Kane all finished second. Athletes coming in at third were Givens (55m), Jordi Rohrbach (55m hurdles, 400m), Julia Neely (800m), Gabbi Bock (3200m), Rachael Spencer (high jump) and the 4x800 relay team of Bollinger, Emma Maras, Camryn Bendik, Maddie Adams.
The boys got a trio of winners in the 4x800 relay team of David Wong, Chris DiPerna, Joey Feffer and Nick Feffer, the 4x400 relay team of Matt Russell, Joey Feffer, Nick Feffer and Ben Oesterling and Nick Feffer won the 800 meters. Joey Feffer took third in the 800 meters.
Jake Hefkin finished runner up in the triple jump.
