Bellefonte gymnastics places 2nd at St. Marys Invitational

The Bellefonte gymnastics team had a team-high 126.008 to finish second at the St. Marys Invitational on Saturday.
The Red Raiders competed against five other schools.
Kendra Wakefield had a solid day finishing first on the bars with 8.0 score and second on the beam with 8.35 for a fourth-place finish in the all around with a score of 31.833 in the silver division.
Emily Hovies won the vault with a score of 8.233 in the bronze division with teammate Lindsay Dillion finishing second at 8.167. Hovies also was second in the beam with 8.1.
Brianna Hovies finished third in the all around of the bronze division using a second-place bar, third-place beam and fourth-place vault finishes.
