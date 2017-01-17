Van Dyke leads State College boys swimming past Hershey

Toby Van Dyke had a big day in the pool, earning multiple wins and breaking his own pool record in the 500 freestyle as State College defeated Hershey 119.5-66.5 on Tuesday night.
Van Dyke swam a time of 4:35.15 to set a new pool record in the 500 freestyle. He also won the 200 freestyle and was the anchor of two winning relays (200 freestyle, 400 freestyle.)
Other individual winners for State College included Mikey Challis (200 IM), Matt Brownstead (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle), Jordan Hillsley (100 butterfly), Noah Witt (100 backstroke).
