Lauren Young paces Bellefonte to girls’ basketball win

Lauren Young scored 27 points to lead Bellefonte to a 52-27 win over Central Mountain on Monday night.
Young scored 23 points in the first half for the Lady Red Raiders, who led 31-17 at halftime.
Bellefonte hosts Huntingdon on Wednesday night.
January 17, 2017 11:34 PM
