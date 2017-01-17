High School Sports

January 17, 2017 11:34 PM

Lauren Young paces Bellefonte to girls’ basketball win

From CDT staff reports

MILL HALL

Lauren Young scored 27 points to lead Bellefonte to a 52-27 win over Central Mountain on Monday night.

Young scored 23 points in the first half for the Lady Red Raiders, who led 31-17 at halftime.

Bellefonte hosts Huntingdon on Wednesday night.

Related content

High School Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

State College's Noah Woods talks about being named All-State in football

View more video

Sports Videos