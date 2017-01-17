High School Sports

January 17, 2017 11:35 PM

State College falls to Harrisburg in girls’ basketball

From CDT staff reports

HARRISBURG

The State College girls’ basketball team lost on the road to Harrisburg 53-45 on Tuesday night.

Taylor Love was the offensive leader for the Lady Little Lions (4-7) with 14 points.

State College will host rival school Mifflin County on Friday.

