January 17, 2017 11:36 PM

Bellefonte beats Huntingdon in boys’ basketball

From CDT staff reports

HUNTINGDON

Bellefonte only led by one point going into the final quarter, but the Red Raiders held on to win 57-52 over Huntingdon on Tuesday night.

Caleb Rockey had a game-high 15 points for Bellefonte.

Bellefonte (5-8) will host Penns Valley on Thursday.

