Bellefonte beats Huntingdon in boys’ basketball

Bellefonte only led by one point going into the final quarter, but the Red Raiders held on to win 57-52 over Huntingdon on Tuesday night.
Caleb Rockey had a game-high 15 points for Bellefonte.
Bellefonte (5-8) will host Penns Valley on Thursday.
January 17, 2017 11:36 PM
