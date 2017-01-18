High School Sports

January 18, 2017 10:53 PM

Bellefonte girls’ basketball edges Huntingdon

From CDT staff reports

BELLEFONTE

Paced by six different scorers, Bellefonte girls’ basketball pulled out a 38-35 win over Huntingdon on Wednesday night.

Lauren Young led the Lady Red Raiders with 11 points, while Abbie Carr had nine. Abbey Bruni, Mallorie Smith and Maddie Steiner each had five points, as well.

Kait McElroy had 12 points for Huntingdon.

Bellefonte utilized the second quarter to build a lead. The Lady Red Raiders’ 13-6 advantage in the second helped give them a 23-17 lead at halftime that they were able to hold onto.

Bellefonte (7-6, 5-3 Mountain League) travels to Penns Valley on Friday.

