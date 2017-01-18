Penns Valley girls’ basketball cruises by Bald Eagle Area

After a strong performance, Penns Valley girls’ basketball routed Bald Eagle Area 48-17 on Wednesday night.
The Lady Rams (7-5) started early, outscoring the Lady Eagles 17-2 by the end of the first quarter.
Penns Valley held a 23-point advantage by halftime.
Emma Butler led the Penns Valley offense, scoring 12 points on five field goals and taking credit for one of the Lady Rams’ two 3-pointers.
Mariah Veneziano, who hit her team’s only shot from beyond the arc, and Kaleigh Cunningham combined for seven points on three field goals for the Lady Eagles.
As a whole, Penns Valley tallied 18 field goals and went 9-13 at the line while Bald Eagle Area posted just eight field goals and went 0-2 at the line.
The Lady Eagles travel to Philipsburg-Osceola and the Lady Rams host Bellefonte on Friday.
