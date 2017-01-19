State College hockey demolishes Derry

State College ripped off five goals before Derry found the back of the net once in a 7-2 win on Wednesday night at Pegula Ice Arena.
State College’s Mike Moscone dominated, slotting home a hat trick in the first period. Cam McCurdy, David Mansell, Robbie Jacobs and Bladen Stratton all scored for the Little Lions, as well.
Andrew Whitaker tallied two assists for State College.
Leigh Ann Jacobs started and made 14 saves for State College, while Bryant Atanasio took over in the third period and made 10 stops.
State College faces Bishop Guilfoyle on Monday.
