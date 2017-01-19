High School Sports

January 19, 2017 11:17 PM

Grace Prep boys’ basketball falls

From CDT staff reports

STATE COLLEGE

Meadowbrook Christian dominated Grace Prep 49-28 on Thursday night.

Collin Erb led the Lions’ offense with 21 points while Jake Stormer took the intitiative for Grace Prep, leading with 11 points.

The Storm next hosts Bedford CIA on Friday.

