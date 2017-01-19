Bald Eagle Area boys’ basketball edged by P-O

Bald Eagle Area narrowly fell 57-54 to Philipsburg-Osceola on Thursday night.
A strong middle half gave the Eagles a 42-38 lead over the Mounties, but Philipsburg-Osceola dominated in the fourth quarter to get the win.
The Jones brothers led Bald Eagle Area’s scoring, with Jordan tallying a team-leading 15 points while Jaden followed with 12.
Mounties’ Marcus Wisor led the game with 23 points, and his teammate Payton Guelich followed with 16 points and three shots from downtown.
P-O faces St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy on Monday, and BEA travels to DuBois on Saturday.
