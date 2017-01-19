Bellefonte boys’ swimming victorious

Bellefonte boys’ swimming won its first meet in three seasons, defeating Northern Cambria 102-30 on Thursday at McCoy Natatorium.
The Red Raiders won all but one event.
Casey Corso placed first in the 200 freestyle (2:19.40) and 100 freestyle (1:01.49); Zach Malinich took home the 100 butterfly (1:01.40) and 200 IM (2:27.74); and Brian Feldman earned top marks in the 50 freestyle (23.78) and 500 freestyle (5:36.19).
Ian Lowery won the 100 backstroke (1:07.54), and the 200 and 400 freestyle relay teams were also victorious.
The only event the Red Raiders didn’t win was the 100 breaststroke.
