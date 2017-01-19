Bellefonte girls’ swimming beats Penns Valley, Northern Cambria

Bellefonte girls’ swimming earned its first win in three seasons, defeating Northern Cambria 52-34 and Penns Valley 46-30 on Thursday night at McCoy Natatorium.
The Lady Red Raiders won six of 11 events.
Bellefonte’s Zoey Cole was victorious in the 100 breaststroke (1:15.33) and 200 freestyle (2:08.75); Esther Ebeling took first in the 50 freestyle (28.11); and Hannah Thomas topped the 100 freestyle (1:04.80).
Bellefonte’s 400 freestyle relay team of Caroline Helms, Alyssa Brezler, Clarissa Haak and Katey Morgante won, and so did the Lady Red Raiders’ 200 freestyle relay squad of Helms, Ebeling, Thomas and Cole took home first.
Penns Valley’s Audrey Duck won the 100 backstroke (1:12.48), while the Lady Rams’ Sophie Gerhart dominated the 100 butterfly (1:03.89) and 200 IM (2:19.78).
