Penns Valley girls’ basketball tops Bellefonte

The Penns Valley girls’ basketball team defended its home court, earning a 45-34 win over Bellefonte on Friday night.
Jordan Andrus had eight points and 15 rebounds for the Lady Rams (8-5).
Abbie Carr and Lauren Young each had nine points to lead the Lady Red Raiders (7-7).
Penns Valley played without senior captain Maci Ilgen, who will miss the rest of the season after tearing her ACL in the team’s win over Bald Eagle Area on Wednesday.
“(Maci’s) one of the best players I’ve had an opportunity to coach,” Lady Rams coach Karen McCaffrey said. “This is a minor setback for her and I cannot wait to see her play in college.”
Comments