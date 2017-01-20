Philipsburg-Osceola beats Bald Eagle Area in girls’ basketball

Halle Herrington had another big game for Philipsburg-Osceola as the Lady Mounties beat Bald Eagle Area 53-35 on Friday night.
Herrington had a game-high 29 points, hitting four 3-pointers and shooting 13 for 14 from the free-throw line. Cassidy Hughes added 10 points for the Lady Mounties.
Lacee Barnhart was the leading scorer for Bald Eagle Area (1-11) with 11 points.
The Lady Eagles will travel to DuBois on Saturday, while Philipsburg-Osceola (7-7) will play at St. Joseph’s on Monday.
