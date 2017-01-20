State College routs Mifflin County in boys’ basketbal

State College built a 26-point lead by the end of the first quarter and rolled to an 82-37 win over Mifflin County on Friday night.
Tommy Sekunda scored a game-high 17 points, Ryan McNulty added 16 and Brandon Clark had 12. Keaton Ellis finished with eight points, and Lee Koudela chipped in with seven for the Little Lions, who raced out to a 31-5 lead after the first quarter.
Ellis, McNulty and Clark each scored eight points in the dominant opening period.
The Little Lions (11-3) host Chambersburg on Tuesday.
