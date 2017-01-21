Bald Eagle Area wrestling rallies for win over Shikellamy

Bald Eagle Area trailed by one going into the final two bouts with Shikellamy on Saturday afternoon.
The Eagles picked up an injury default win from Hunter Hockenberry, at 220 pounds, and Kurt Hall got a forfeit win at 285. BEA picked up a come-from-behind 40-29 win over the Braves.
Things started off well for the Eagles as Garrett Giedroc started the dual with a fall in 5:29. However, BEA dropped the next three matches and was down 10-6.
Lucas Holderman’s injury default win at 132 pounds started a string of four straight wins. Garrett Rigg had an 8-0 major decision, Seth Koleno earned a pin in 43 seconds and Gage McClenahan had a fall in 5:02 for the Eagles, who led 28-10.
Shikellamy won the next four matches to claim a 29-28 lead. The Braves had a decision, two technical falls and a pin.
