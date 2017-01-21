Bald Eagle Area boys’ basketball falls behind early, can’t rally against DuBois

TheBald Eagle Area boys’ basketball team had a two-point second quarter that was just part of a nine-point first half in a 62-33 loss to DuBois on Saturday.
“We got to find a way to score,” Eagles coach Bill Butterworth said. “When you’re giving up 16 or 18 points a quarter, we are digging ourselves too big of a hole.”
Jordan Jones was the lone BEA player in double figures with 10 points. Brother Jaden Jones was the next highest scorer with nine points. The Eagles trailed 34-9 at the half.
The Beavers were led by Nick Labrasca’s game-high 22 points.
