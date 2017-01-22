Bellefonte’s Zoey Cole named CDT Athlete of the Week

Bellefonte’s Zoey Cole is a Centre Daily Times Athlete of the Week.
Cole placed first in two individual events and was a member of a victorious relay team in the Lady Red Raiders’ wins over Northern Cambria and Penns Valley on Thursday night at McCoy Natatorium. It was Bellefonte girls’ swimming’s first victory in three seasons.
Cole took home the 100 backstroke (1:15.33) and 200 freestyle (2:08.75), while teaming up with Caroline Helms, Esther Ebeling and Hannah Thomas for a win in the 200 freestyle relay.
